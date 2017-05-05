EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:15, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev amends transport related legislation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed amendments to legislation on transport issues, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda press-service.

    The Kazakhstani Law "On Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Transport Issues" intends to improve the system of control over water, road, railway transport and public rail vehicles, strengthen marine environment protection and navigational safety, and develop the Kazakh dry cargo fleet.

    The text of the law is published in the press.

     

