Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev discussed regional security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and newly elected President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev had a telephone conversation.

The President of Kazakhstan congratulated the interlocutor on the victory in the presidential elections and wished him success in implementation of his election agenda and new fulfillments in the presidential activity.

The presidents of the two states noted importance of further activation of the bilateral relations in the priority directions of the Kazakhstan-Uzbek cooperation. They also exchanged opinions concerning the international agenda and strengthening of regional security. In conclusion of the conversation Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Shavkat Mirziyoev to come to Kazakhstan with a state visit.