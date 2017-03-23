Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev see Astana sights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev saw the sights of Astana, Akorda press-service reports.

Making a tour of Astana Opera state theater Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev visited the rehearsal of Kyz Zhibek opera.

During the visit to Nazarbayev University the presidents of the two countries saw its master plan, laboratory of production automation, research projects and physical and mathematical laboratory. Mirziyoyev left a note in the distinguished visitors' book of the University.

Then, as a part of official opening of MEGA Silk Way trade and entertainment center Nursultan Nazarbayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev saw its trade and exhibition pavilions. Also the presidents were shown theatric mini-performance and acrobatic show by performers of Cirque du Solei - the winners of the International Festival in Monte Carlo.

At the end of sightseeing the presidents saw the process of construction and the layout of Astana EXPO 2017 exhibition complex.