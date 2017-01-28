Nazarbayev and Putin discussed results of Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service reports.

During their conversation, they exchanged views on topical issues of the global agenda, including the results of the international meeting on Syria in Astana.

Vladimir Putin thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the high level of organization of the inter-Syrian negotiations as well as for creating necessary conditions for the process.

In turn, Nazarbayev noted that settlement of the Syrian crisis should only be peaceful, expressing readiness to continue to fully cooperate in this process.

The two presidents also reviewed the schedule of upcoming meetings.