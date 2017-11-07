'Nazarbayev and the Making of Kazakhstan' published in Chinese

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Presentation of Jonathan Aitken's Nazarbayev and the Making of Kazakhstan in Chinese was held yesterday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The book was published by the People's Literature Publishing House Renmin with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in China and China Xinxing Corporation.



The event was attended by the author, Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Assistant Foreign Minister of China Li Huilai, writer Akbar Mazhit, as well as the Azerbaijani, Armenian, Georgian, Russian, Tajik, Turkmen, Uzbek, Ukrainian, Moldovan, British and other diplomats, leadership of SCO, representatives of Kazakh Diaspora and intelligentsia.



In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister Myrzakhmetov noted that the publication of the book coincides with the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China, that today entered a new stage of strategic cooperation.



According to him, the integration of Kazakh Nurly Zhol and Chinese Belt and Road program offers a great opportunity to deepen cultural ties between the states.

Li Huilai and representatives of Renmin publishing house and Xinxing Corporation noted the success of Kazakhstan's socio-economic development and its leading role in the region, adding that this was achieved mainly due to its President.



The People's Literature Publishing House is the largest publishing house in China established in March 1951 and well-known for scholarly publications, editions of classical Chinese literature, dictionaries, and high-quality paperbacks. In July 2017 Renmin published a collection of selected works of President Nazarbayev in Chinese.



Jonathan Aitken is a former British MP and cabinet minister, he is the author of 12 books. His book Nazarbayev and the Making of Kazakhstan was published in 2009. So far the book has been translated into Kazakh, Russian, Arabic, Turkish, Korean, Croatian, and Chinese.





