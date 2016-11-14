Nazarbayev and world experts discuss development of the Eurasian continent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second meeting of the Astana club has begun in Astana with participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

More than 50 world experts, political and public figures, scientists from 21 countries and also Kazakhstan's leading experts are taking part in the meeting. The forum started yesterday. The participants have discussed a wide range of topical issues, including the standpoint of the leading countries to the region, economic development issues, infrastructure, resource sector, development of human capital and other matters.



Earlier the institute of world economy and policy of the Kazakhstan First President Fund jointly with the members of the Astana Club prepared the report: "Eurasia at the crossroads: the future of the megacontinent in the global world" in which the comprehensive analysis of problems of the region has been provided.

The Astana club is an international discussion platform created in 2015 by the First President's Fund in partnership with the leading international scientific centers - the Chinese academy of the modern international relations, the German recommendation on foreign policy, the Russian recommendation on the international affairs and Carnegie's Fund for international peace.