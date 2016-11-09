EN
    15:33, 09 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev arrives in Seoul, starts a state visit to S Korea

    SEOUL-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Seoul starting his state visit to South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    During the visit, the Kazakh leader is expected to meet with President of South Korea Park Geun-hye. The heads of state will discuss key problems of international agenda and the Kazakh-Korean relations. The top-level talks in Seoul will results in signing of a number of bilateral documents.

    President Nazarbayev is also set to meet with South Korean businessmen and pay a visit to Yonsei University.

    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea Diplomacy News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
