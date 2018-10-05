Nazarbayev assigns to develop regions' practical development plan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has charged to elaborate the country's spatial development long-range plan until 2030 by next September, Kazinform reports.

"It will be the country's controllable urbanization up-to-date map. It will map out what villages are promising which are not. 1,300 schools were closed because there are no villages there, who monitors the processes what to build and where not to. That's what a controllable map," the Head of State said delivering his Address to the People of Kazakhstan.



The President has also charged to develop the regions' development practical program until 2025 featuring certain measures, projects and volumes of financing.



As the President noted, the said aspects of regional development should be taken into account in the Nurly Zhol, Nurly Zher state programs realization of which should be prolonged until 2025.