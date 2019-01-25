Nazarbayev attended presentation of Equus: History of the Horse film

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today a presentation of the second part of Equus: History of the Horse documentary, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The documentary was directed by Canadian anthropologist and film maker Niobe Thompson and Kazakhstani producer, researcher Nurbol Baimukhanov.



The film was shot in Kazakhstan with the participation of local actors, stuntmen, dubbing actors and decorators.



Based on scientific researches and modern information technologies, the film-makers reconstructed the periods of life of ancient cultures in the vast Kazakh territory, their activity, which was closely linked to horse domestication. This process determined the establishment of a new system of mankind communication and laid the foundation for active migrations, emergence of new ethnic groups and early states.







In March 2019, the documentary trilogy will be released for national broadcasters of 50 countries including Canada (CBS), U.S. (PBS), Germany (ZDF), France (ARTE), Denmark (DR) and Kazakhstan (Qazaqstan TV and Radio Complex).



Besides, the President visited the press-centre of the Central Communications Service of the Information and Communications Ministry. The modern multi-functional media platform has been provided with up-to-date professional equipment and is now fully integrated with Kazmedia Center.