    11:44, 14 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev attends meeting of Karaganda region’s maslikhat

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev who has arrived in Karaganda region for a working trip on Tuesday, is participating in a meeting of the local maslikhat.    

    As Kazinform correspondent reports, the President is planning to introduce new Governor of the region to the attendees. Priot to this, the deputies will cast their vote for the given candidate.  The reasons of retirement of the previous Governor Nurmukhanbet Abdibekov are unknown. 

    Tags:
    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
