EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev awarded Serbian President with 1st degree Dank Order

    None
    None
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić with the 1st degree Dank Order during a narrow-format meeting in Belgrade today.

    Recall that the presidents will have an enlarged meeting later following which several important bilateral documents will be signed.

    The Head of State will meet also Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church Irinej. N.Nazarbayev will also attend a ceremony of inauguration of a monument to Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Belgrade.

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics Diplomacy President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!