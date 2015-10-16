Nazarbayev awarded with Peoples Friendship Order of Belarus

BURABAY. KAZINFORM Today in the course of the session of the CIS Heads of State Council, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko awarded Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Order of Friendship of Peoples, Kazinform correspondent reports from Burabay.

"I would like to hand in this high state award to Nursultan Nazarbayev in the presence of our colleagues - presidents of the CIS states. He was awarded the Order of Peoples Friendship long ago, but agreed to receive it here today," Lukashenko said. The Belarusian Leader noted that Nursultan Nazrabayev had greatly contributed to the formation [of integration associations - editor], including the Commonwealth of Independent Nations. "He initiated to establish the Eurasian Economic Union. All these initiatives promote both strengthening of international friendship and improvement of people's lives in our countries," Lukashenko stressed.