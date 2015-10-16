EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:19, 16 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev awarded with Peoples Friendship Order of Belarus

    None
    None
    BURABAY. KAZINFORM Today in the course of the session of the CIS Heads of State Council, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko awarded Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Order of Friendship of Peoples, Kazinform correspondent reports from Burabay.

    "I would like to hand in this high state award to Nursultan Nazarbayev in the presence of our colleagues - presidents of the CIS states. He was awarded the Order of Peoples Friendship long ago, but agreed to receive it here today," Lukashenko said. The Belarusian Leader noted that Nursultan Nazrabayev had greatly contributed to the formation [of integration associations - editor], including the Commonwealth of Independent Nations. "He initiated to establish the Eurasian Economic Union. All these initiatives promote both strengthening of international friendship and improvement of people's lives in our countries," Lukashenko stressed.

    Tags:
    CIS Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!