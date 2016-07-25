Nazarbayev awards Peace and Accord State Prize to veteran Sultan Dzhiyenbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Sultan Dzhiyenbayev, a public figure and veteran of the Great Patriotic War, today, the president's press service reports.

During the meeting President Nazarbayev awarded the State Prize of Peace and Accord to Sultan Dzhiyenbayev for his contribution to maintenance of public and inter-ethnic consent and strengthening of unity of the people of Kazakhstan.



The President expressed gratitude to the veteran for his heroic deed during the Great Patriotic War and selfless work for the benefit of the country and congratulated on the award.



"You witnessed the hard times of the last century, participated in the Great Patriotic War almost since the very beginning and, then, worked for the benefit of Kazakhstan's prosperity. You've set a bright example for our youth," Nursultan Nazarbayev said during the meeting.



President Nazarbayev also wished the veteran good health and wellbeing.



Sultan Dzhiyenbayev, in turn, thanked the Kazakh President for his ample praise and lauded his personal contribution to Kazakhstan's development.