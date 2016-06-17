Nazarbayev, Ban discuss coop in St.Peterburg (PHOTO)

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon in Saint Petersburg, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN as well as the prospects of further development of relations were on agenda of the meeting.



The parties exchanged views on the most acute aspects of the international agenda.



The Head of State pointed out high level of mutual understanding reached in relations with the UN during Ban Ki-moon's service at the post of the Organization's Sec Gen.



"The UN is the most important organization which must be backed by all the countries of the world via strengthening its authority and potential, in particular, in the current unstable situation. As you know, Kazakhstan has initiated the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which aims at uniting civilizations. This year, we will mark the 25th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site, which you have also visited. Besides, at the last session of the UN General Assembly, we voiced an initiative to free the world of the mass destruction weapons," said the Kazakh President.



In turn, Ban Ki-moon emphasized N.Nazarbayev's personal contribution to the development of partnership relations with the UN and thanked him for comprehensive support of the Organization's efforts in all the areas of its activity.



