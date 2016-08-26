Nazarbayev called Olympic medals a worthy gift to 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named the medals won by Kazakhstani sportsmen at the Rio Olympic Games a worthy present to the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.

“I view your Olympic medals, high results and achievements in sport as a worthy gift in the year of the 25th anniversary of our independence. You have justified the hopes of your partners, my hopes and expectations of all Kazakhstani fans having proven high standards of international sports glory of our country,” said N.Nazarbayev at the ceremony of honoring the Olympic champions and prizewinners.

According to the President, Kazakhstani athletes’ victory at the Games demonstrates again unity of the multi-ethnic people of our country.