TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:56, 06 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev calls Turkey to join implementation of Nurly Zhol program

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev called Turkey to join the implementation of Nurly Zhol new economic policy, Kazinform reports.

    The President announced it after his bilateral meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish Leader, in Ankara.

    According to N.Nazarbayev, since ancient times, Kazakhstan and Turkey have been at the intersection of the Great Silk Road. Today, our country has not lost thelinchpin between West and East.

    “We support the aspirations of Turkey and the propositions announced by Mr.Erdogan on accession of Turkey to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. I fully back this idea. I believe that our SCO partners will also support this initiative,” N.Nazarbayev added.

    “Taking all of these into consideration, I am  calling our fraternal country to actively participate in implementation of Nurly Zhol new economic policy,” he added. 

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan and Turkey Diplomacy News President
