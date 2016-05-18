EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:30, 18 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev charged akims to actively clarify land reform to population

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev charged today governors of the regions and mayors of Astana and Almaty cities to actively join the explanation of land reform issues to the population, Akorda press service reports via Twitter.

    Recall that earlier the President declared a moratorium on several provisions of the Land Code which sparked dispute among the public. "I am taking today a decision on announcing a one-year moratorium on enactment of four norms of the Land Code. First of all, we must review, analyze these norms, then clarify them to the people, and only then take a decision together with the Parliament. If you arrive at a common view, the moratorium will be lifted. If not, the moratorium will remain in effect," said the Head of State.
    null

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Regions Land reform moratorium News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!