Nazarbayev charged ministries and governors to analyze Kazakhstanis’ attitude to new reforms in education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev charged the ministries and governors of regions to analyse Kazakhstanis' attitude to the new reforms in education, including introduction of trilingual education.

“I know that Kazakhstanis express concerns regarding the statements of the Minister of Education and Science on prolongation of academic years at schools and introduction of trilingual education. The Government must study public opinion using the platform of traditional August conferences,” said the President today at the enlarged meeting in Akorda today.

As the President pointed out, new dialogue platforms – Public Councils – must be involved in discussion and solving all arising issues. The discussions must be open for mass media and community. Each minister and governor must thoroughly analyse the attitude of the society to the reforms,” Nazarbayev noted.