Nazarbayev charged NB Chairman to prevent sharp movements in tenge exchange rate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev today, Akorda press service informs.

The chief banker of the country reported to the Head of State on the National Bank’s activity in 2015.

During the meeting, N.Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of stabilization of inflation processes till the end of the year, prevention of sharp movements in tenge exchange rate and activation of the second-tier banks’ lending activity.

D.Akishev noted that year 2015 was uneasy for Kazakhstan economy due to which the country’s monetary policy was changed fundamentally. Nevertheless, the National Bank observes some stabilization on the currency, monetary and entire financial market in 2016.

According to Akishev, Kazakhstan’s population and enterprises may expect some positive results in a short-term outlook, including increase in lending activity.