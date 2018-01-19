Nazarbayev comments on the results of his meeting with Trump

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Speaking at the press conference in New York, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that during his meeting with President Trump the two leaders agreed on all issues of Kazakh-American relations, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State stressed that prior to this meeting he had two telephone conversations with Trump and they briefly met in Riyadh and, according to him, established a mutual understanding. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Trump is not like any other U.S. president he met with, adding that he appreciates Trump's business background and the fact that he doesn't like empty words.

According to Nazarbayev, during their meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, they agreed on maintaining direct communication on all issues discussed and that American companies will continue their work in Kazakhstan. Besides, both leaders share the view that Kazakhstan is an important player in Central Asia.

Kazakh President also stressed that in their joint statement, the two Presidents agreed on extended Kazakh-American strategic partnership.