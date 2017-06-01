Nazarbayev condoles with Afghanistan over deadly blast in Kabul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to his Afghani counterpart President Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of the powerful blast in Kabul, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of the terrorist act in the Afghan capital Kabul.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died. I wish the injured the speediest possible recovery," the telegram of condolences reads.



The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan is always ready to continue cooperation with Afghanistan in fight against modern threats for the sake of peace and security of the two countries.



Earlier it was reported that the powerful blast occurred not far from the German Embassy in Kabul. The bombing left dozens dead and countless injured.



Two nationals of Kazakhstan who were in the city that day sustained injuries as well. The blast also damaged the building of the Kazakh Embassy in Kabul.