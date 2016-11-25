Nazarbayev condoles with China upon Fengcheng power plant accident victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping upon tragedy at a power station being built in Fengcheng, Jiangxi province, Kazinform refers to Akorda press service.

It is with deep regret the Head of State learnt about tragedy and multiple deaths caused by the accident at the power station construction site.

On behalf of all Kazakhstanis and him personally, Nursultan Nazarbayev expresses condolences to Chairman of the People’s Republic of China, families and relatives of the dead and wishes soonest recovery to all those injured, the telegram reads.