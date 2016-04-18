Nazarbayev condoles with Ecuador over death of people in devastating earthquake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Ecuador Rafael Correa, Akorda informs.

As the telegram reads, with a deep sorrow the President learnt about numerous deaths caused by the devastating earthquake in Ecuador.

Sharing the pain of loss with the families and relatives of the victims, N.Nazarbayev expressed his deepest condolences, on behalf of Kazakhstan and him personally, to R.Correa and Ecuadorian people.