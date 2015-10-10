EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:29, 10 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev condoles with Erdogan over deadly blasts in Ankara

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Turkish counterpart President Tayyip Erdogan following deadly blasts in the city of Ankara, the Akorda's press service reports.

    In the telegram, President Nazarbayev noted that it is with deep sorrow that he has learnt about the tragedy as a result of which many civilians participating in a peace march died. On behalf of all Kazakhstanis Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his sympathy to the fraternal people of Turkey and families of the victims and wished speediest recovery to the injured.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!