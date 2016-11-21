Nazarbayev condoles with India upon train crash victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over multiple deaths and injuries caused by train derailment accident in Kanpur, the press service of Akorda informs.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families and relatives who lost their loved ones in this tragedy and wish soonest recovery to all those injured,” the telegram reads.