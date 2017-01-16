EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 16 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev condoles with Kyrgyzstan over Bishkek plane crash

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev on the occasion of the plane crash near Bishkek, the Akorda's press service reports. 

    President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news that many people were killed as a result of the plane crash near Bishkek.

    On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan.

    Tags:
    Kyrgyzstan Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!