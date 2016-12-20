Nazarbayev condoles with Russia over ambassador's murder in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was deeply shocked by the news of the tragic death of Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey Andrey Gennadyevich Karlov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

In the telegram President Nazarbayev noted that Andrey Karlov was a talented diplomat whose professional activities earned universal respect and were aimed at strengthening of Russian-Turkish relations.



"This terrorist act once again proved the need to join efforts of the entire world against this evil. This violent act cannot be justified. Kazakhstan resolutely condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the telegram reads.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrey Karlov.