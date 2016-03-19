Nazarbayev condoles with Russia over Boeing-738 crash at Rostov-on-Don Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

In the telegram, the Head of State notes that with deep sorrow he perceived the news about tragic death of people in Rostov-on-Don plane crash, Akorda press service informs.

On behalf of him personally and the people of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh President expressed his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.