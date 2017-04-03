Nazarbayev condoles with Russia over S Petersburg metro blast victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Kazinform refers to Akorda press service.

“With a deep regret, I have learnt about death of people as a result of the blast in Saint Petersburg metro. We have been shaken with this tragic news and we share the pain of loss together with the people of the Russian Federation,” the telegram reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally, Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished soonest recovery to those injured.