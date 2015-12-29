Nazarbayev congratulated employees of governmental structures and national companies on New Year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A ceremonial meeting was held today in the Ukimet Uyi (House of Government) during which Prime Minister Karim Massimov read out a message of congratulation from President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Members of the Government, heads of the central governmental agencies and national companies, employees of the Prime Minister’s office partook in the meeting.

“Kazakhstan has confidently moved on the way of stage-by-stage development. This year we have held presidential elections, which demonstrated the unity of the Kazakhstan society and the rightness of our course of the country’s modernization. The celebration of the 70 th anniversary of the Great Victory, the 20 th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution, the 550 th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the 20 th jubilee of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly became the brightest and most remarkable events of the year.

We have achieved important results in industrial-innovative and infrastructure development. The state has not rejected its social obligations. Kazakhstanis are confident in tomorrow. The economic integration within the EEU has been strengthened. Kazakhstan entered the World Trade Organization,” the letter reads.

The Leader of the Nation stressed that despite unfavorable economic situation on the foreign markets, Kazakhstan could preserve its economic and social stability.

The Head of State thanked the members of the Cabinet, the employees of the Prime Minister’s Office and central executive agencies for their contribution to the development of the country.

“Let me cordially congratulate you on the New Year 2016! I wish you strong health and further professional achievements in development of our republic as well as family wellbeing!” the President resumed. Source: primeminister.kz