Nazarbayev congratulated Lukashenko on presidential election victory

BURABAY. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on victory in presidential elections.

Prior to the session I propose to congratulate our colleague and friend Alexander Lukashenko on his confident victory in presidential elections and wish him strong health and success at this post," Nursultan Nazarbayev said ahead of the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Burabay today. "I am sure that under your presidency Belarus will further contribute to strengthening our integration processes in all areas," added he. Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated also Kyrgyz people and President of this country Almazbek Atambayev on successful parliamentary elections held October 4. "I am confident that the new composition of the Jogorku Kengesh will make a worthy contribution to building economically strong Kyrgyzstan," he said.