Nazarbayev congratulated Moldova’s new president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Igor Dodon on being elected to the post of the President of the Republic of Moldova, Akorda's press service reports.

In the congratulation President Nazarbayev pointed out the history of traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation of the two countries.

"I am sure that your activity on this high post will continue promoting further development and strengthening of Kazakhstan-Moldavian relations for the benefit of the people of our countries", is said in the telegram.

Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Igor Dodon good health, wellbeing and progress in the President's chair, and wished peace and prosperity to the friendly Moldavian people.