Nazarbayev congratulated Nur Otan on 17th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated members of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party on the 17th anniversary of the Party's establishment.

“Today, March 1, is one more historical milestone – the day of establishment of Nur Otan Party. I cordially congratulate all of you on this remarkable day. Nur Otan has passed a long way over these 17 years,” the President noted.

The Head of State reminded that Nur Otan Party is set serious objectives now. “At the recent enlarged meeting of the Government, I announced about enormous funds we are going to allocate to create new job places, to build available housing, new roads and power stations. All these measures are taken to help our people. And Nur Otan will carry out this work. I hope, that we will be able to prove that all our reforms and programs are aimed at ensuring wellbeing of each Kazakhstani resident,” the Leader of the Nation stressed.

As reported earlier, the Head of State partook today in festive events dedicated to celebration of the Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan.