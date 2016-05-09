Nazarbayev congratulated Putin on first rocket launch from Voctochny Cosmodrome

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev came yesterday to Moscow for the Victory Day Parade.

Upon arrival, the Head of State met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Akorda press service informs.

N. Nazarbayev congratulated V.Putin on the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and on the first launch of a rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome.

"Not every country may afford to build such a modern cosmodrome. You have done it. This historical event will survive in the memory of many generations," said N. Nazarbayev.

Besides, the Kazakh Leader reminded of the oncoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Union, the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and CIS Heads of State Council scheduled for this year.

"Numerous meetings are on agenda. The programme is rich. Despite complicated situation, the Eurasian Economic Union develops in a normal mode. The obstacles arising in this crisis period are overcomable," noted the Kazakh President.

In turn, the President of Russia thanked N.Nazarbayev for his visit to Moscow for attending the Victory Day Parade.

"I am confident that our relations will develop in a positive and multi-vector manner, as it has been before. Your visit will, undoubtedly, strengthen our trust and will create favorable conditions for further development of our friendly ties," said V.Putin.

