Nazarbayev congratulated Theresa May on her appointment as Prime Minister of UK

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter to Theresa May to congratulate her on her appointment as the next Prime Minster of the United Kingdom, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Personally and on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev congratulated T. May and noted great relations established between the two countries.

"Our country highly appreciates Great Britain's support of the bid of Kazakhstan for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council. We are ready to continue to develop bilateral cooperation for the good of the people of both countries," the letter reads.

N. Nazarbayev also wished T. May success at work and further prosperity to the people of the United Kingdom.