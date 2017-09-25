Nazarbayev congratulates Angela Merkel on winning 4th term as German Chancellor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the occasion of her re-election for a fourth term, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In the telegram Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that results of the election prove that the German citizens support the socioeconomic policy carried out by the Chancellor.



The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that Angela Merkel is highly respected by the international community, praising her contribution to ensuring regional and global security.



"Over the past 25 years, friendship between Kazakhstan and Germany has risen to a high level. I would like to commend your invaluable contribution to successful implementation of joint projects that brought our nations closer together," the telegram reads.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev wished Angela Merkel success and the friendly people of Germany - prosperity.