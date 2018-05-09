Nazarbayev congratulates Dmitry Medvedev on being re-elected as Russian PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of congratulations to Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of his appointment to the post of Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation, the press service of the Head of State reported.

"I am confident that your activities at the head of the Russian Government will ensure further economic development of the country and enhance social well-being of the population. I am certain that the strategic relations between our countries based on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect, and equal cooperation will continue getting stronger and developing for the benefit of our peoples," the telegram reads.

The President of Kazakhstan wished health, well being and new achievements in the key political position to Dmitry Medvedev, as well as peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Russia.