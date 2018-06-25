Nazarbayev congratulates Erdogan on claiming win in presidential election

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his election to the post of the President of Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, President Nazarbayev extended his congratulations to his Turkish counterpart on claiming the victory in the presidential election.



In the telegram Nazarbayev noted that the people of Turkey demonstrated support of President Erdogan's political course and the political and economic reforms spearheaded by the Turkish leader.



The Kazakh President expressed confidence that friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey based on mutual respect and brotherhood will serve for the benefit of the two nations.



Nazarbayev also expressed hope that strategic partnership will propel to a brand new level in the future.