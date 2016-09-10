Nazarbayev congratulates finalists of Mereili Otbasy contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of congratulation to the finalists of Mereili Otbasy family contest.

Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read the letter.

“Dear participants of the Mereili Otbasy national contest! Dear Kazakhstanis! Let me congratulate you on the Day of Family!

Today is the final day of the nationwide contest Mereili Otbasy launched on my initiative. This year, the event is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence. Many big families and labour dynasties of the country participated in it. Each of them enjoys honor and respect. Strong Kazakhstani family is a reliable guarantor of stable development of society and prosperity of the state,” the letter reads.



The Head of State wished health and wellbeing to all the finalists of the contest, who were awarded with diplomas and cash prizes from the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan. The Nuskabayevs - winner family - were presented a car.