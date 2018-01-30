Nazarbayev congratulates Finnish President on landslide victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö on being re-elected for the second term, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Nazarbayev extended his congratulations to Sauli Niinistö on his landslide victory and wished him success during the presidency.



"This victory evidences that the people of Finland recognize you as a genuine patriot serving for the benefit of the country and its bright future as well as a wide and experienced political leader capable of maintaining unity and sustainable development of the country," the telegram reads.



The Kazakh President reminded that Kazakhstan and Finland closely cooperate to further develop political ties and strengthen economic and humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Helsinki.