NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his win against Canadian Steve Rolls, Press Secretary of the First President Aidos Ukibay informed via Twitter.

Recall that the long-awaited GGG vs. Rolls fight took place at the arena of the Madison Square Garden in New York.



The bout ended in the fourth round after Gennady knocked out his opponent.