Nazarbayev congratulates Macron on presidential race win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to Emmanual Macron, the newly elected President of the French Republic.

“By casting their votes, the people of France back the reforms you offer, which are aimed at intensive development of the country. I am confident that under your leadership, France will achieve new outstanding achievements on the way of its prosperity,” the telegram reads.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that in 2017, Kazakhstan and France will mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations.

“We are proud that our dynamically growing interaction has reached the level of strategic partnership. I express readiness to start working with you and the government of France on the issues representing mutual interest. I hope that all round integration will deepen for the benefit of our nations,” the telegram says,

The Head of State wished success to the new leader of France and well-being to the people of France.