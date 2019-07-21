Nazarbayev congratulates metallurgists on professional holiday
«Dear workers and veterans of metallurgical industry!
Let me congratulate you on your professional holiday – the Day of Metallurgist – which symbolizes recognition of your hard work! I am proud that I chose the profession of metallurgist at the time, which gave me an important life experience, endurance and faithful friends.
Thousands of highly-qualified metallurgists – responsible, hard-working and strong people – are working at the metallurgical enterprises of our country. Thanks to their faithfulness and craftsmanship we could form a reliable foundation of economic growth of the entire republic.
Kazakhstan’s metallurgical industry targets on the way of innovations, this allows our productions confidently look ahead.
I wish you strong health, inexhaustible energy and wellbeing to your families and relatives!» the congratulatory message reads.