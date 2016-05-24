EN
    19:00, 24 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev congratulates new Federal President of Austria Van der Bellen

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Alexander Van der Bellen on the occasion of his election as the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, the Akorda's press service reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev extended the congratulations to Alexander Van der Bellen on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and his own behalf.
    The Head of State expressed confidence that mutually profitable cooperation based on friendship between Kazakhstan and Austria will continue to develop further for the benefit of the two nations.
    In conclusion, the Kazakh President wished Alexander Van der Bellen robust health and success in his new post and the friendly people of Austria prosperity.

