Nazarbayev congratulates newly elected Indian president

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of election to the post of the President of India, Kazinform refers to Akorda press service.

The Head of State sent the letter where he congratulates the newly elected President of the Republic of India on behalf of the entire people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf.

"I believe that together we will bend every effort to strengthen friendly relations and close cooperation for prosperity of our peoples. I wish you health and success in your responsible service, as well as peace and well-being to the friendly people of India," the telegram reads.