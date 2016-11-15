Nazarbayev congratulates newly elected President of Bulgaria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of congratulation to newly elected President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, the press service of Akorda informs.

In his congratulation, N.Nazarbayev expressed confidence in strengthening the bilateral cooperation for the name of prosperity of Kazakhstan and Bulgarian nations.

N.Nazarbayev wished also strong health and fruitful work to Rumen Radev and unity and wellbeing to the Bulgarian people.