Nazarbayev congratulates President-elect Donald Trump

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram to Donald Trump to congratulate him on being elected the 45th President of the United States of America, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Nursultan Nazarbayev extended congratulations on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf noting that this year marks 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



"I believe that under your leadership the U.S. will remain the pillar of stability, security and prosperity in the world," the telegram reads.



President Nazarbayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 will become a remarkable period of partnership for Kazakhstan and the U.S.



"We are ready to contribute to the Council's work and closely interact with the U.S. in all pressing issues," the telegram says.



In conclusion, the Kazakh President wished Donald Trump success and invited him to visit Kazakhstan.