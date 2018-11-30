Nazarbayev congratulates President-elect of Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulation to President-elect of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

"Your win at the elections became a bright example of trust and support of the country's citizens and their hope for new achievements and further prosperity of Georgia linked to you.



I am confident that mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries based on traditional friendship and mutual understanding will be successfully developed in the interests of our countries," the telegram reads.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished good health, wellbeing and success to Salome Zurabishvili at her post. He also wished prosperity and peace to the people of Georgia.