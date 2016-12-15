EN

    15:49, 15 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev congratulates President of Uzbekistan on inauguration

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his newly sworn-in colleague President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    According to the Akorda's press service, Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Nazarbayev on the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev, in turn, congratulated the Uzbek leader on the inauguration.

    Utmost attention was paid to the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and the need to step up Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation.

