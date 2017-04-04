Nazarbayev congratulates Serbia President-elect Vucic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to Aleksandar Vucic who was elected President of Serbia, Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.

"Under your leadership Serbia will achieve new heights on the path of its progress. I am satisfied with how relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia develop. Recalling our meetings in Astana and Belgrade, I believe in further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries. I wish you robust health and success in your activities and the friendly people of Serbia further prosperity," the telegram of congratulations reads.